Elmhurst College welcomes freshmen on 'Big Move-In Day'

The Class of 2022 has arrived at Elmhurst College.

The school rolled out the welcome mat Wednesday to freshmen and new transfer students during the "Big Move-In" to kick off several days of new student orientation before classes begin Monday.

Moving into their dormitories was a rite of passage for students who said goodbye to mom and dad, met their new roommates and thanked their lucky stars they remembered to pack their shower caddies and phone chargers.

Elmhurst College President Troy VanAken also visited with freshman settling into residence halls.

The college enrolls more than 2,800 undergrads.