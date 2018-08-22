 
Education

Elmhurst College welcomes freshmen on 'Big Move-In Day'

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/22/2018 4:14 PM
hello
  • Freshman Steven Hereth gets help from his mom, Sandy Hereth of Hoffman Estates, as he moves into Schick Hall during the "Big Move-In" at Elmhurst College on Wednesday.

      Freshman Steven Hereth gets help from his mom, Sandy Hereth of Hoffman Estates, as he moves into Schick Hall during the "Big Move-In" at Elmhurst College on Wednesday. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Elmhurst College President Troy VanAken chats with freshman Tony Marbs in his dorm Wednesday during the college's "Big Move-In."

      Elmhurst College President Troy VanAken chats with freshman Tony Marbs in his dorm Wednesday during the college's "Big Move-In." Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Elmhurst College freshman Brandon Godfrey of St. Charles moves into Schick Hall during the "Big Move-In" on Wednesday.

      Elmhurst College freshman Brandon Godfrey of St. Charles moves into Schick Hall during the "Big Move-In" on Wednesday. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

The Class of 2022 has arrived at Elmhurst College.

The school rolled out the welcome mat Wednesday to freshmen and new transfer students during the "Big Move-In" to kick off several days of new student orientation before classes begin Monday.

Moving into their dormitories was a rite of passage for students who said goodbye to mom and dad, met their new roommates and thanked their lucky stars they remembered to pack their shower caddies and phone chargers.

Elmhurst College President Troy VanAken also visited with freshman settling into residence halls.

The college enrolls more than 2,800 undergrads.

Related Coverage
Images: Readers share back-to-school photos
Related Article
Images: Readers share back-to-school photos
 
Images: Kids return to school this week in the suburbs
Related Article
Images: Kids return to school this week in the suburbs
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 