Firewater Saloon gets OK for downtown Des Plaines location

Firewater Saloon has the go-ahead to open its third Chicago-area location in downtown Des Plaines.

The city council agreed Monday to give the owners of the country-western themed bar and restaurant a $100,000 grant to help pay for improvements to the former Olivetti's Italian Restaurant at 1575 Ellinwood St.

It's the first business to receive a grant as part of an effort to create a downtown restaurant and entertainment district anchored by the city's newly-acquired Des Plaines Theatre.

"I've got my new cowboy boots, so we're going to be dancing," 4th Ward Alderman Dick Sayad said.

Firewater Saloon, which has locations in Chicago's Edison Park and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods, serves up country-western food and live music. Its $1 million plan to upgrade the former Italian restaurant includes extensive infrastructure upgrades, a new 40-foot bar, rehabbed outdoor patio and a two-story party room with a dining area and stage for live music.

"I believe that bringing in this very popular and proven country-western music bar and grill downtown is going to be a welcome addition to this city," 5th Ward Alderman Carla Brookman said.

City officials are using funds from its downtown tax-increment financing district to pitch in $100,000 toward the improvements.

The city created the grant program to incentivize new restaurants and bars to open downtown. No businesses received grants until now, just a couple of months after the city officially took ownership of the theater, with plans to reopen it by fall 2019 and hire a private manager to book shows.

City leaders see the combination of a grant program, theater and several downtown residential developments as a way to rejuvenate the area.

The owner of Firewater Saloon wants to begin renovations as soon as possible and open within about three months of construction starting.