Feder: Mike North 'humbled and excited' about plans for biopic

hello

A movie on the life of Mike North? That's the word from the former Chicago radio sports talk personality whose "outrageous and unconventional road to the top of the Chicago media world" is being developed and scripted by Chicagoan Jeremy Morrison in conjunction with writer/director Adam Rifkin. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.