Feder: Mike North 'humbled and excited' about plans for biopic
Updated 8/21/2018 6:57 AM
hello
A movie on the life of Mike North? That's the word from the former Chicago radio sports talk personality whose "outrageous and unconventional road to the top of the Chicago media world" is being developed and scripted by Chicagoan Jeremy Morrison in conjunction with writer/director Adam Rifkin. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.