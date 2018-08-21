Color Aloft Balloon Festival takes flight Aug. 25 in Grayslake

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTOIn addition to the balloon launch (weather permitting) the Color Aloft festival offers carnival games, music, business booths, a vintage baseball game and more.

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTOThe horn section of Slam Funk, a Grayslake North jazz group, performs at a previous Grayslake Colors Aloft festival. The group will perform a this year's at 5 p.m. Saturday.

JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2013The Grayslake Color Aloft Balloon Festival will take place from 3-9 p.m. Aug. 25 at Grayslake's Central Park. Weather permitting, the event will feature a balloon launch between 5 and 6:30 p.m., and a "glow" in which the balloons are illuminated by their burners between 8 and 8:45 p.m.

The Grayslake Chamber of Commerce, village of Grayslake, and Grayslake Park District will present the sixth annual Color Aloft Balloon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The event will run from 3-9 p.m. at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake.

Admission is free.

Hot air balloons will be inflated during the event and launched, weather permitting, for a "Fox and Hounds" contest, in which balloons compete to land closest to the "fox." The launch is planned for between 5 and 6:30 p.m. depending on wind conditions.

After the launch the balloon will be returned to Central Park, where they will be illuminated by their burners and glow in the night. The glow will take place between 8 and 8:45 p.m.

The festival will include a Civil War-era baseball game, in which the Grayslake Athletics will take on the McHenry County Independants in a game played using 19th century rules. The game will be held on the north side of Central Park from 3-5 p.m.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Slam Funk, who will perform at 5 p.m.

The event will also include carnival games, children's activities, storytelling and business booths.

Balloon rides will not be available at the event, but guests will be able to meet with balloon pilots and find out how to arrange rides at another time.

There will be no food vendors in the park; guests are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the park.

For information, visit grayslakechamber.com.