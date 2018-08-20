Rosemont man charged with having, transporting child porn

Federal authorities on Monday announced the indictment of a Rosemont man on child pornography charges.

Dustan Setner, 42, faces three counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois.

The indictment states Setner shared a photograph and two videos of child pornography -- one of which was labeled "baby" -- in 2016 and 2017. Setner also possessed child pornography on his desktop computer and an external hard drive, according to the indictment.

Setner will be arraigned Aug. 27 in Chicago before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan.

Transporting child pornography is punishable by five to 20 years in federal prison, officials said. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The U.S. attorney urges anyone who believes they have been sexually exploited to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.