Police: Naperville man dies in Aurora crash

Aurora police say they are seeking witnesses to a Monday morning crash that killed a 48-year-old Naperville man.

The crash, which happened about 12:40 a.m. on Eola Road just south of McCoy Drive on the city's far east side, claimed the life of Rodney Shackleford of the 1400 block of Fairway Court, authorities said.

Police said they found Shackleford lying in a ditch on the side of the road near a 1986 Kawasaki Voyager motorcycle, but they are not yet certain what led to the crash.

Responding officers and paramedics administered CPR and took Shackleford to an Aurora Hospital. Police said he was pronounced dead less than an hour after the crash. Volunteers from the Aurora Emergency Management Agency also assisted.

The police department's traffic division is investigating and asks anyone who saw what happened to call (630) 256-5030.