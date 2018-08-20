Lake County administrator offered job in Florida

Lake County Administrator Barry Burton has been offered the administrator's post in a county on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The job offer from Pinellas County comes as Burton, his staff and the county board are facing public criticism for how county board expense accounts and credit cards have been managed.

That scrutiny was prompted by revelations of financial misuse by county board Chairman Aaron Lawlor. Burton and other officials have since said they intend to change procedures and improve oversight of card usage.

An unspecified law enforcement agency has been contacted to investigate Lawlor's use of the card, the state's attorney's office has said. No charges have been filed, and Lawlor is on an indefinite leave of absence from the county board.

The seven-member Pinellas County Board voted last week to offer the job to Burton, according to a news release, but Burton has not yet accepted.

"He is still negotiating a contract with Pinellas," said Lake County spokesman Jennie Vana, who declined to comment further.

Burton couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Pinellas County includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

Burton was one of three finalists for the job after a national search, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The current Pinellas administrator is retiring. The position will pay between $212,000 and $275,000 annually, the Times reported.

Burton has led Lake County's staff since January 2002. He previously had served as deputy county administrator for Franklin County, Ohio, which includes Columbus.

In a news release, Pinellas County Board Chairman Kenneth T. Welch praised Burton's "decades of leadership and accomplishments in county government administration."