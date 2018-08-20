Feder: 'JBTV' host Jerry Bryant battling cancer
Friends and fans are pulling for Jerry Bryant, founder and producer of "JBTV," the longest running music television show in the country. Bryant, 66, is being treated for Stage 4 colorectal cancer after undergoing two surgeries to remove tumors from his colon and lung, according to a statement released Sunday. "Jerry wants everyone to know that although these obstacles are difficult and there's a lot of trials to come, he's committed more than ever to helping artists and exposing new music," the statement said.
