Brown takes Lawlor's place on Lake County Board ballot

hello

Karimar "Kari" Brown of Vernon Hills was named Sunday night as the Republican nominee for the Lake County Board in the 18th District. Brown replaces former re-election candidate and Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor, who is on leave for drug treatment and under investigation for his use of a county-issued credit card.

"Kari will be an incredible voice on the Lake County Board for the residents of the 18th District, which comprises the Villages of Hawthorn Woods, Indian Creek, Long Grove, Mundelein and Vernon Hills," Lake County Republican County Chairman Mark Shaw said Sunday night in a news release. "She is an experienced and accomplished business woman, as well as a terrific family-oriented, community volunteer.

Brown originally is from Puerto Rico, where she owns a professional volleyball team. She was nominated to fill the vacancy by her husband and precinct committeeman Alex Brown, formerly of the Chicago Bears.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to expand my public service to Lake County," Brown said in a news release.