Wheeling man charged with sexually abusing girl

A Wheeling man was ordered held on $300,000 bail Friday on charges he sexually abused a family friend seven years ago.

Dogus Yurdacan, 25, was arrested Thursday on predatory criminal sexual assault charges.

Yurdacan was between 16 and 18 when prosecutors say he sexually abused the preteen, now 19, three or four times between 2009 and 2011.

The girl told her brother about the abuse in 2017, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Katherine Bird. Around that time, Yurdacan contacted her and expressed feelings for her, Bird said.

Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo ordered Yurdacan have no contact with the girl or with anyone younger than 18.

Yurdacan has no criminal background, Bird said. He next appears in court on Sept. 13.