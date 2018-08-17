Teen in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan

hello

Waukegan Fire Department divers rescued a teen from Lake Michigan Friday evening after the boy had tried to swim across a channel near Waukegan Municipal Beach, officials said.

The fire department was called to the area near Stiner Music Pavilion and the main pier at the beach for a report of a person struggling in the water, according to a news release from the Waukegan Fire Department. Witnesses said four people had been swimming in the commercial harbor channel -- an area where swimming is not allowed, the release said.

Two of the four were still on the pavilion side, while another swam across the channel and was assisted by bystanders, and the fourth went under the water after struggling, fire officials said.

Fire department divers searched for 30 minutes in very limited visibility but were able to find the teen, put him on a boat and take him to an ambulance waiting on the shore. He was transported to Vista East Medical Center in extremely critical condition, officials said.