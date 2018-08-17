Founder of therapeutic equestrian center in Lake Forest was loyal friend, philanthropist

Friends described Nick Coyne as an amazing philanthropist, a loyal friend and devoted father, who would give the shirt off his back to a person in need.

Coyne, founder of the nonprofit Horsefeathers Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center, died Aug. 3 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville from a heart-related illness, officials from the Lake County coroner's office said.

He was 57.

Horsefeathers Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center in Lake Forest is a hippotherapy treatment center, where horseback riding is used to improve coordination, balance, and strength. On a regular basis, Coyne offered horse-riding lessons for numerous individuals with physical, emotional or cognitive disabilities, friends said.

Coyne was considered the heart-and-soul of the nonprofit and had an impact on hundreds of people in Lake County through his work.

"He was just so honest and real, it was so refreshing," friend and co-worker Paula Lundell said. "He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. ... He had this bottomless ability to give."

On their Facebook page, Horsefeathers board of directors paid homage to Coyne, calling him an "incredibly generous and caring human being."

"For as long as Horsefeathers has been, so has Nick," the posting reads. "He was the open arms welcoming every rider, volunteer, parent and friend." The group added in the posting that Coyne "had an infectious laugh and his was the smile you wanted to see as you walked in the door."

"The board of directors is completely behind us continuing on," Lundell said. "We rely heavily on donations and grants from other organizations, and we are trying to find the missing piece on how to make this financially work. We are hoping to make partnerships with organizations to support our mission."

Horsefeathers will hold a memorial service for Coyne at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Libertyville. A reception will be held afterward at an undetermined location.