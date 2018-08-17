Chicago hotel workers vote 'overwhelmingly' to authorize strike
Workers at dozens of the city's top hotels -- including the Palmer House and Sheraton Grand Chicago -- voted on Wednesday to authorize a strike later this month as they fight for a new collective bargaining agreement.
The employees will hit the picket lines if a new deal is not struck by Aug. 31, after Unite Here Local 1 members voted "overwhelmingly" -- more than 90 percent -- in favor of a potential strike, a union source said late Wednesday.
Thirty-one hotels, most of them downtown, would be affected by the work stoppage. The exact number of hotel employees potentially involved in a strike was unclear, though one source put it in the thousands.
