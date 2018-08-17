 
Bicyclist injured after being struck by SUV in Arlington Heights

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 8/17/2018 1:36 PM
A bicyclist has serious injuries after he ran a red light and was struck by an SUV Friday morning in Arlington Heights, authorities said.

The 37-year-old man was riding northbound on Wilke Road at 7:05 a.m. and crossing Euclid Avenue against traffic when he was hit by a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, according to Police Sgt. Steve Hudgens.

The bicyclist sustained "pretty significant" injuries, including a broken leg, but the injuries were not considered life threatening, Hudgens said.

He said police have had contact with the bicyclist before, though no citations were immediately issued after the Friday morning incident.

"He was crossing what would have been his lane of traffic if he had the right of way, but he blew through the red light," Hudgens said. "He just likes riding bikes fast."

