Wanted Barrington man arrested in Mundelein for aggravated domestic battery

hello

A Barrington man and documented street gang member was arrested in Mundelein on felony charges related to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Thomas F. Kornfeind, 44, was found in the garage of a residence in the 400 block of Arbour Court in Mundelein Sunday, three days after the Lake County sheriff's office obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated domestic battery, theft and criminal damage to property, according to the Lake County sheriff's department.

The total of five counts range in severity from class 4 to class 2 felonies, and aren't Kornfiend's first felony charges, court records show.

In February, Kornfiend was charged with numerous felony domestic battery charges related to a January 30 incident, according to Lake County court records. He was found guilty on 14 of the counts and sentenced to 83 days in jail, but was given credit for time already served and released on 24 months' probation, according to court records.

Kornfiend was also convicted of three counts of violating a protective order in October of 2017, and was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft in 2002, court records show.

Kornfiend remains in the Lake County jail on a $250,000 bond and is next due in court August 23.