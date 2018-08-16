One dead, one injured in shooting in Waukegan

hello

Waukegan police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person hospitalized, authorities said.

Police received a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a multifamily complex the 1400 block of Grand Avenue at 10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said in a news release.

Police found a 28-year-old Zion man shot, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

About an hour later, police learned a 38-year-old Waukegan man took himself to a different hospital after being shot. He remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said.

The two men have not been identified. An autopsy for the Zion man is scheduled Thursday.

Police said the shootings are related and are still trying to determine what happened. Detectives from the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

Police said the shootings are isolated and there is no threat to the community.