Driver seriously injured in Buffalo Grove crash

A 35-year-old Elgin man was seriously injured Thursday morning in Buffalo Grove after crashing his pickup truck into a utility pole, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said.

The driver's truck and a trailer it was pulling veered off Route 22 between Buffalo Grove Road and Prairie Road shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, village officials said.

It later started on fire, but it was unclear Thursday whether the man was still in the truck at that time, Officer Meghan Hansen said. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, Hansen said.

The accident caused power outages in the area. ComEd and Comcast crews were at the scene later to make repairs. By 1:30 p.m., fewer than five ComEd customers were without electricity, and all power was expected to be restored by 4 p.m., according to the company.