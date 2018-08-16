 
News

Driver seriously injured in Buffalo Grove crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/16/2018 2:19 PM
hello
  • A 35-year-old Elgin man was seriously injured Thursday morning in Buffalo Grove after crashing his pickup truck into a utility pole, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said.

    A 35-year-old Elgin man was seriously injured Thursday morning in Buffalo Grove after crashing his pickup truck into a utility pole, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said. ABC 7 Chicago

A 35-year-old Elgin man was seriously injured Thursday morning in Buffalo Grove after crashing his pickup truck into a utility pole, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said.

The driver's truck and a trailer it was pulling veered off Route 22 between Buffalo Grove Road and Prairie Road shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, village officials said.

It later started on fire, but it was unclear Thursday whether the man was still in the truck at that time, Officer Meghan Hansen said. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, Hansen said.

The accident caused power outages in the area. ComEd and Comcast crews were at the scene later to make repairs. By 1:30 p.m., fewer than five ComEd customers were without electricity, and all power was expected to be restored by 4 p.m., according to the company.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 