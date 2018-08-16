Arlington Heights police cite 56 at roadside checkpoint

Arlington Heights police issued 56 citations after a roadside safety checkpoint Aug. 10 at Rand Road and Beverly Lane.

Police ticketed 27 drivers for equipment violations, 21 for registration-related violations, six for driver's license-related offenses, one for driving uninsured, and one for failure to wear a seat belt.

The next checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 31 at the same intersection. The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaigns are funded with federal traffic safety funds, which are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.