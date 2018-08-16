Arlington Heights police cite 56 at roadside checkpoint
Updated 8/16/2018 1:11 PM
hello
Arlington Heights police issued 56 citations after a roadside safety checkpoint Aug. 10 at Rand Road and Beverly Lane.
Police ticketed 27 drivers for equipment violations, 21 for registration-related violations, six for driver's license-related offenses, one for driving uninsured, and one for failure to wear a seat belt.
The next checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 31 at the same intersection. The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaigns are funded with federal traffic safety funds, which are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.