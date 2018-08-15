 
News

Images: Readers share back-to-school photos

 
Bev Horne
 
 
Updated 8/15/2018 7:56 AM
  • Students are welcomed back to Grant Community High School on Tuesday morning.

  • Devin Pantelin is in 8th grade at Hampshire Middle School and every year he has taken a photo at that door in D300 schools.

    Devin Pantelin is in 8th grade at Hampshire Middle School and every year he has taken a photo at that door in D300 schools. Photo courtesy of Marianna Pantelin

  • My daughter Sydney ready for 4th grade at Parkview Elementary in Carpentersville.

    My daughter Sydney ready for 4th grade at Parkview Elementary in Carpentersville. Photo courtesy of Joanne Knefel

  • I took photos of Maddox and Matthew on their first day of school at Hampshire Elementary School in Hampshire.

Kids all over the suburbs are headed back to school, and we invite you to celebrate by sharing your own back-to-school photos. Whether elementary, middle or high school, we'd like to see what you get in the coming days. Please email us a photo, along with details about who shot it and where and something about who is in the photo. Please send your picture in the largest size to photos@dailyherald.com and then keep an eye on the Daily Herald and www.dailyherald.com to see whether we shared it with the rest of our readership. Thanks in advance for participating!

