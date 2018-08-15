George Conway, husband of Kellyanne, tweets on Trump's 'false and misleading' statements

hello

Kellyanne Conway, center, accompanied by her husband, George, speaks with members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Union Station in Washington, the day before Trump's inauguration. Associated Press/Jan. 19, 2017

George Conway is at it again.

A day after lighting up the internet with a not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump, the attorney and husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway jumped back into the online ring with another tweet on Tuesday morning. In his latest commentary, Conway amplified his criticism of the president, pointedly calling out Trump's most recent behavior.

The latest Conway barb came after he shared a comment from The Washington Post's Philip Bump. Referencing the recent White House intrigue surrounding Omarosa Manigault Newman's book launch and the administration's effort to discredit the former staffer, Bump put the matter in the hypothetical terms of the business world.

"How would the board of a company react if the CEO told them that he hadn't fired an unqualified employee who was disliked by coworkers because the employee constantly praised him?" the Post reporter tweeted.

Conway retweeted the comment while adding his own thoughts.

"Interesting analogy," the conservative attorney wrote. "Likewise, what if a CEO routinely made false and misleading statements about himself, the company, and results, and publicly attacked business partners, company 'divisions' (w/ scare quotes!), employees, and analysts, and kowtowed to a dangerous competitor?"

It received more than 8,000 retweets and 26,800 likes.

Conway has become an increasingly public voice of dissent against the president. As The Post reported Tuesday, the attorney's Twitter account started as a low-volume stream of shared links from other voices but has become a regular megaphone for Conway's own critical takedowns of the president's behavior.

On Monday morning, Conway jumped to the defense of a Trump rival, Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Trump incorrectly blasted the Republican governor as being unpopular in his home state. Conway checked the president with a recent Cincinnati Enquirer-Suffolk poll showing Trump was far more unpopular in Ohio than Kasich.

Strong criticism coming from someone so close to Trump's inner circle has made some curious about the Conways' dynamic.

"How do you and your wife live in the same house?" one poster asked Conway on Twitter. "How do you come to terms with the lies she tells for Trump? As far as 'false and misleading statements', she is the queen! Second only to Trump."