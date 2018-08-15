Feder: Tribune Media merger failed, but execs will still get bonuses

The collapse of Sinclair Broadcast Group's merger cost executives of Tribune Media millions in bonuses they would have received. But they're not totally out of the money. Despite the failure to complete the deal, the Chicago-based parent company of WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM will pay its top officials between $102,000 and $160,000, according to a Reuters report Tuesday. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.