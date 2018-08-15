Feder: Tribune Media merger failed, but execs will still get bonuses
Updated 8/15/2018 9:28 AM
hello
The collapse of Sinclair Broadcast Group's merger cost executives of Tribune Media millions in bonuses they would have received. But they're not totally out of the money. Despite the failure to complete the deal, the Chicago-based parent company of WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM will pay its top officials between $102,000 and $160,000, according to a Reuters report Tuesday. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.