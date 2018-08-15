DuPage County reports second case of West Nile virus

Mosquitoes in Aurora have infected a woman with West Nile virus, the second case reported by the DuPage County Health Department. THINKSTOCK

An Aurora woman is the second person in DuPage County to be infected with West Nile virus, officials said Wednesday.

The woman, who is in her 30s, became ill in late July from the virus transmitted by mosquitoes, according to the DuPage County Health Department. Aurora officials say the city sprayed on the far-east side where mosquitoes apparently infected the woman.

A Wheaton woman in her 50s infected in early July was the first human case in the county, officials said.

Health officials across the suburbs are warning of a spike in the number of mosquitoes that are carrying the virus. Early rains that drenched the Chicago area combined with recent high temperatures have conjured the perfect conditions for the eggs of Culex pipiens, the type of mosquito that carries the virus.

Most people infected with the virus show no symptoms. Mild cases may cause a slight fever or headache. More severe infections are marked by a rapid onset of a high fever with head and body aches, disorientation, tremors, convulsions and, in the most severe cases, paralysis or death.

Here are a few tips to stay safe from mosquitoes:

• Wear spray repellents such as DEET, Picardin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or paramenthane-diol or 2-undecanone.

• Avoid going outside at dawn and dusk, the most active time for mosquitoes.

• Keep your skin covered.

• Eliminate stagnant pools of water on your property.