6 years prison for 2017 Aurora robbery, shotgun beating

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to his role in an October 2017 robbery in Aurora in which a man was beaten with a shotgun.

Carlos F. Donatlan, of the 800 block of Taylor, was set to go on trial in Kane County this week on charges of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, and two counts of robbery, all felonies.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Donatlan faced a punishment ranging from six to 30 years in prison.

According to Aurora police and court records, a 42-year-old Montgomery man agreed to meet Donatlan on Oct. 10, 2017, to buy Ativan, a sedative that is classified as a controlled substance.

Donatlan and the victim met at a park on the 800 block of Taylor around 1:40 a.m., made small talk until a man with a shotgun came from behind the victim, demanded money and valuables and began beating him with the weapon, according to police.

Donatlan and the man ran off with an undisclosed amount of money, the man's cigarettes and glasses. The victim drove himself to a hospital, where he was treated for cuts to his head and face, according to police and court records.

Donatlan pleaded guilty in late June to aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, a felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison but also open to probation.

Judge John Barsanti accepted the plea agreement, in which prosecutors dismissed other, more severe charges, records show. Donatlan also must pay $1,060 in court fines, including $65 restitution to the victim.

Prosecutors recommended to prison officials that Donatlan, who was convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle as a juvenile, receive substance abuse counseling and treatment while behind bars, records show.

Under state law, he can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior and gets credit for nearly 10 months served at the Kane County jail while the case was pending.

Donatlan's accomplice is still at large. He was described as possibly a white male with black hair, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

People with information about the suspect should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or via the "My PD" app available to smartphones.