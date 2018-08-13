 
News

Two pulled from burning car at Palatine gas station

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 8/13/2018 5:50 PM
  • A Mobil gas pump lies in ruins Monday afternoon after a customer's car struck it and a fire broke out at the station at Palatine Road and Northwest Highway in Palatine.

  • A Mobil gas pump and a car caught fire Monday afternoon after the vehicle struck it at Palatine Road and Northwest Highway in Palatine.

  • Despite this damage caused by a fire at a gas pump Monday afternoon, the owner of the Mobil station at Palatine Road and Northwest Highway says he expects to be open for business Tuesday.

  • Clerk Shakeel Ahmed describes the scene Monday afternoon after a car and fuel pump caught fire at the Mobil station at Palatine Road and Northwest Highway in Palatine.

Two people were pulled from a car that caught fire Monday afternoon after crashing into a gas pump at a busy Palatine intersection, according to a longtime clerk at the business.

Shakeel Ahmed, who's worked about 20 years at the Mobil station on the southeast corner of Northwest Highway and Palatine Road, said the car struck the dual pump about 3 p.m.

"A customer pulled the wife and husband out of the car," Ahmed said as he stood near foam that remained on the ground after firefighters doused the pump closest to the minimart.

Ahmed said the driver paid cash inside for his fill-up and was departing the station when car struck the pump.

"He just hit pump number six and seven and blew up the fire," Ahmed said.

Mobil co-owner Peter Matthew said the crash caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. He said he plans for the station to be open Tuesday.

A Palatine fire official at the scene was unable to provide additional information.

