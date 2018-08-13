 
Rizzo leads baseball camp for kids in Rosemont

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/13/2018 3:56 PM
  • Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo applauds the effort of a camper Monday at the Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp in Rosemont. Rizzo and area prep and college baseball coaches led a camp of more than 300 kids in grades 1-8.

  • A camper smiles after an at-bat against Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo at Monday's Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp in Rosemont.

  • Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo pitches during a home run derby Monday at the Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp in Rosemont.

  • A camper competes in the home run derby Monday at the Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp in Rosemont.

  • A camper does a bat flip after homering off Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo at the Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp in Rosemont Monday.

Monday was Anthony Rizzo's turn to help teach baseball skills to young players.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman joined a selection of area prep and college baseball coaches to lead a one-day camp for more than 300 kids in grades 1 through 8 at the Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp at The Ballpark at Rosemont.

Campers rotated through various stations focusing on the fundamentals. Rizzo even pitched to kids during a home run derby.

In recent weeks, Cubs stars Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber also have led skills camps in Rosemont that included hands-on instruction, lectures, skills stations, contests and games.

