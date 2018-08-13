Rizzo leads baseball camp for kids in Rosemont

hello

Monday was Anthony Rizzo's turn to help teach baseball skills to young players.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman joined a selection of area prep and college baseball coaches to lead a one-day camp for more than 300 kids in grades 1 through 8 at the Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp at The Ballpark at Rosemont.

Campers rotated through various stations focusing on the fundamentals. Rizzo even pitched to kids during a home run derby.

In recent weeks, Cubs stars Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber also have led skills camps in Rosemont that included hands-on instruction, lectures, skills stations, contests and games.