Rizzo leads baseball camp for kids in Rosemont
Updated 8/13/2018 3:56 PM
Monday was Anthony Rizzo's turn to help teach baseball skills to young players.
The Chicago Cubs first baseman joined a selection of area prep and college baseball coaches to lead a one-day camp for more than 300 kids in grades 1 through 8 at the Citi Anthony Rizzo Baseball ProCamp at The Ballpark at Rosemont.
Campers rotated through various stations focusing on the fundamentals. Rizzo even pitched to kids during a home run derby.
In recent weeks, Cubs stars Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber also have led skills camps in Rosemont that included hands-on instruction, lectures, skills stations, contests and games.
