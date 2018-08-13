Fred Fest forest preserve fundraiser returns Aug. 18

hello

Fred Fest returns from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Fox River Forest Preserve in Port Barrington.

The event features a diverse lineup of local bands, food and drinks for purchase, and family-friendly activities.

Fred Fest is a fundraiser for the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves. Fred Fest raises funds for the restoration of Grassy Lake Forest Preserve in Lake Barrington. This year features performances by Sons of Bildor at noon, Pat McKillen at 1:15 p.m., Earthmother at 2:30, The Fluffers at 3:45 p.m., and John Ballantyne's Crazy Heart at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A Family Pass is $25. Purchase tickets at the event or online at LCFPD.org/FredFest.