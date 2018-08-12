Hundreds turn out for Gurnee Days parade

Hundreds came out to watch the Gurnee Days parade make its way down Old Grand Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The parade featured more than 50 entries including local school bands, floats from local businesses and organizations and youth programs. The theme was "Gurnee Days Celebrates the Decades."

Local businessman and longtime volunteer Daniel Kloczkowski was the Gurnee Days Honoree and Grand Marshal of the parade. Kloczkowski, known by many as Dan Kay, has lived in Gurnee since 1982, when he and two partners founded KHM Plastics.

After the parade, the festivities continued at Viking Park, where there were carnival rides, a petting zoo and the battle of the badges softball game.