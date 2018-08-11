Zion woman, 6-year-old son critical after Beach Park crash

A Zion woman and her 6-year-old son suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening in Beach Park, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release Saturday.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by a 20-year-old man from Park City was traveling north on Green Bay Road about 6 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the double-yellow center lane divider and entered the southbound lane of traffic, colliding with 2014 Kia Forte driven by a 26-year-old woman from Zion, the release said. Also in the Kia were her children, ages 6 and 8.

The driver of the Kia sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, as was her son. The boy was later flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he remains with critical injuries.

The 8-year-old juvenile was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The driver of the Dodge, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, also was transported to Condell.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.