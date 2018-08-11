Bond set at $50,000 for Aurora teen in reckless homicide case

Bond was set at $50,000 Saturday morning for a 19-year-old Aurora man charged with reckless homicide in a March 31 accident that killed a 37-year-old Aurora man, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said Saturday in a news release.

Kendrick Scott, of the 2000 block of Rosehall Lane, had turned himself in to Aurora police just after noon Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of pedestrian LaRenzo I. Bryant, of the 1000 block of Pheasant Run Lane, Aurora.

Scott also was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Investigating officers believe that Scott was traveling at 119 mph at the time of impact, the news release said.

Officials said Scott was driving a 2013 Buick Regal west on Ogden Avenue with a 19-year-old woman in the car when it struck Bryant about 11:10 p.m. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene in the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Long Grove Drive according to Aurora police.

Scott would need to put up 10 percent of the bond set by Judge Richard Russo to be released. Scott's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.