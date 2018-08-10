 
You'll keep busy at Gurnee Days

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/10/2018 5:34 PM
  • Fiona Youngman, 8, of Gurnee tests her skills on one of the courses Friday at the Gurnee Police Department's bike rodeo. The event is part of the Gurnee Days festival and was held at Gurnee Fire Station 1.

  • Gurnee police officer Philip Mazur gives high-fives during the annual bike rodeo Friday at Gurnee Fire Station 1.

A bike rodeo, storytime, amusement rides, food booths, beer garden and live entertainment marked Friday's Gurnee Days festivities.

The 46th annual festival runs through Sunday at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

A golf tournament and 10K race and fun run/walk take center stage Saturday morning, while the Exchange Club will serve food at Ribfest in Viking Park from noon to 11 p.m. There will be open houses at the public works, police and fire departments, tours of the historic Mother Rudd Home and more.

Live music returns Saturday on the Viking Park Main Stage. Nashville Electric Company -- a country pop and rock band -- will perform at 5 p.m. and Mike & Joe -- a modern rock cover band -- will the stage at 8 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Viking Park.

The Gurnee Days Parade will step off at noon Sunday on Old Grand Avenue. The second annual "Battle of the Badges" softball game between the police and fire departments will start at 2 p.m. at the Viking Park softball field.

Visit gurneedays.com for more information.

