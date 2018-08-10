Feder: WGN happy to celebrate Tom Skilling's 'amazing 40 years'

News that Sinclair Broadcast Group's long-planned merger with Tribune Media crashed and burned this week isn't the only thing they're celebrating at WGN-Channel 9, Robert Feder writes. Utter relief that staffers won't be working for what Baltimore Sun critic David Zurawik called "the most hated company in America" added to the revelry already in the works over superstar meteorologist Tom Skilling's 40th year at "Chicago's Very Own." Although Skilling's actual anniversary is August 13 -- this Monday -- WGN is already rolling out the honors for the beloved weatherman, arguably the most popular figure in local television. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.