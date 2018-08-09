Man admits to providing heroin that killed Kaneville Twp. resident

Catherine Smith got probation, but prosecutors want it revoked, citing her nonparticipation in counseling and therapy.

A Chicago man faces prison after admitting to his role in providing a Kaneville Township man with a lethal dose of heroin in spring 2016.

Aaron Moore, 30, of the 1800 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago, pleaded guilty Thursday to drug-induced homicide in the death of Richard Gregorie, 34, who was found in his house on the 46W500 block of Main Street in unincorporated Kaneville Township on April 23, 2016, according to Kane County court records.

Moore, who is free on bond, entered a "blind" or "cold" plea in which a defendant admits guilt without an agreed upon sentence with prosecutors and leaves it in the hands of a judge, in this case, John Barsanti.

Moore faces a punishment of six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation when sentenced Sept. 12.

Moore and another defendant, Catherine N. Smith, 31, of the 2000 block of Ottawa Avenue, Ottawa, were charged with drug-induced homicide and other felonies in October 2016. Smith was married to Gregorie, authorities said.

Smith pleaded guilty in May 2017 to felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child endangerment, in exchange for prosecutors' dismissing the most severe charge of drug-induced homicide, records show. She was released from jail after serving 178 days and was sentenced to four years probation.

Earlier this year, Kane County prosecutors sought to have her probation revoked, arguing she had refused to participate in required counseling and therapy, records show.

Her attorney, Don Zuekle, has not returned messages regarding her case, but has filed court papers indicating Smith has participated or is willing to. Smith is due in court Aug. 24 and if her probation is revoked, she could be resentenced to up to seven years in prison, records show.

A message left with Moore's defense attorney, Robert Heap, was not immediately returned. Under state law, Moore must serve 85 percent of any prison term.