Images: Thursday at Willow Creek's Global Leadership Summit

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 8/9/2018 3:55 PM
See images Thursday from the Global Leadership Summit at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

Tom De Vries, president and CEO of the Willow Creek Association, began Willow Creek's 23rd annual Global Leadership Summit Thursday in South Barrington by addressing the controversy over sexual harassment accusations leveled against founder Bill Hybels and the continuing resignations of its leaders.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Craig Groeschel of Life Church speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Craig Groeschel of Life Church speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tom De Vries, President of the Willow Creek Association speaks to the crowd.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Craig Groeschel of Life Church speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tom De Vries, President of the Willow Creek Association, speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The crowd listens to Angela Ahrendts of Apple.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Angela Ahrendts of Apple speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
John Maxwell, Evangelical Christian author, speaker, and pastor speaks with Angela Ahrendts of Apple.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
John Maxwell, Evangelical Christian author, speaker, and pastor speaks with Angela Ahrendts of Apple.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
John Maxwell, Evangelical Christian author addresses the summit.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Juliet Funt of White Space at Work speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Juliet Funt of White Space at Work speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Juliet Funt of White Space at Work speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr., known as T. D. Jakes, is a pastor, author and filmmaker, speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr., known as T. D. Jakes, is a pastor, author and filmmaker, speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr., known as T. D. Jakes, is a pastor, author and filmmaker, left, speaks to Strive Masiyiwa a Zimbabwean businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Strive Masiyiwa a Zimbabwean businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Strive Masiyiwa a Zimbabwean businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist speaks.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
