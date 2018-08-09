Hybels allegations hang over Willow Creek Global Leadership Summit

Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington kicked off its 23rd annual Global Leadership Summit this morning amid swirling controversy over sexual harassment accusations leveled against founder Bill Hybels and the continuing resignations of its leaders.

Tom De Vries, president and CEO of the separate Willow Creek Association, which hosts the summit, began the event by addressing the controversy. On Wednesday night, roughly 12 hours before the summit began, Lead Pastor Heather Larson announced she was stepping down and the entire elder board will follow suit by year's end.

De Vries apologized for how Willow Creek officials initially were defensive after the first round of accusations against Hybels surfaced. He said an independent investigation of the allegations will occur, and that Hybels has not had anything to do with the popular summit since leaving the church about four months ago.

"There is no path for him to return," De Vries said.

Church co-founder and Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel was the summit's first speaker and he noted it was a slot that went to Hybels over the years. He said he's been "sickened" by the allegations against Hybels and that power must be used for the good of others.

"Like many of you, I am grieving deeply," Groeschel said. "I hurt. I ache."

The two-day Global Leadership Summit was dogged by defections by at least three scheduled speakers -- including Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington -- and several churches across the country that had planned to broadcast the seminars.

Despite the cloud hanging over Willow Creek, a festive atmosphere greeted attendees as they entered the summit with a band playing near the main entrance.

Another round of allegations against Hybels surfaced in a New York Times story Sunday in which his former executive assistant, Pat Baranowski, claimed he repeatedly groped her in the 1980s. That same day, lead teaching pastor Steve Carter announced his resignation in a blog post, saying he was "horrified" by the new accusations against Hybels.

Hybels, who denied the latest accusations to The Times, stepped down as senior pastor April 10. His departure came six months before his planned retirement and three weeks after published allegations of unwanted kissing and hugging, suggestive comments and other improper behavior that spanned at least 20 years.

In June, Lane Moyer, the new chairman of the elder board at the South Barrington megachurch, addressed accusations other women made against Hybels.

"There's truth Bill made inappropriate choices in how he conducted certain meetings," Moyer said. "There's truth that the women who shared their stories felt very uncomfortable and felt that Bill had wronged them."

About 10,000 people are expected to attend the summit on the main campus, with another 150,000 viewing remotely across the United States. Roughly 250,000 in 135 other countries are projected to listen in 60 languages.

Past summits have featured former President Bill Clinton, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, former U.S. secretaries of state Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.