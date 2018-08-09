Des Plaines police, fire departments launch social media pages

The Des Plaines police and fire departments have launched social media pages in an effort to communicate in real-time with the community, officials said Thursday.

The fire department is tweeting at twitter.com/DesPlainesFD and the police department is posting at facebook.com/desplainespolice. Since the pages went live this year, the departments have used them to report on incidents and provide information about programs and events.

The official police Facebook account was established after a Twitter account branded with the department's name sent out an expletive in response to a newspaper editorial critical of the force in January. That page wasn't affiliated with the department, and was removed.