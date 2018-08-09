Barrington veteran 'doing one small thing' to help other vets

Ted Thome will participate in Sunday's Barrington Honor Ride and Run to help fellow veterans. The 47-year-old Barrington resident at West Point graduate said "it's one small thing that we can do" to assist veterans. Courtesy of Ted Thome

Ted Thome has participated in and volunteered for the annual Barrington Honor Ride and Run that benefits miliary veterans. Thome, 47, of Barrington, is a West Point graduate and an endurance athlete who served in the Army from 1993 to 1998. Courtesy of Ted Thome

It's easy to see why Ted Thome is a regular participant and volunteer at the annual Project Hero Barrington Honor Ride and Run that benefits veteran rehabilitation programs and other services.

Thome, 47, of Barrington, is a West Point graduate and an endurance athlete who served in the Army from 1993 to 1998. Sunday's eighth annual honor ride and run is a way for him and other veterans to help fellow veterans.

"It's something that's important to me given my history and understanding of the military, to have some appreciation for all the sacrifices that the veterans have done," said Thome, a portfolio manager.

"I think in our daily lives, they're not always front and center for us, but I think it's important to remember those that have sacrificed a lot, so that we can enjoy everything that we enjoy in our daily lives."

Check-in and same-day registration for the ride and run benefiting Project Hero begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Barrington Hills Park District, 361 Bateman Road. Participants of all ages and ability levels can take part in a noncompetitive bike ride on scenic, bike-friendly routes of 14, 33 and 47 miles. There also are running and walking routes covering 3.8 miles or 1 mile.

All money raised goes to Project Hero, a national nonprofit helping military vets and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder or injuries. Project Hero touts offering programs at lower costs while reducing drug-based therapies.

Thome, president of Barrington Endurance, said members of the nonprofit will be in Sunday's bicycling event and are raising funds through the team.

Taking part in the event is "one small thing that we can do" to help veterans, Thome said.

If not trying to raise money by riding, Thome and others in the club have volunteered in capacities such as registration, logistics and helping riders and runners on event day.

For details or to register for Sunday's event, visit honorridebarrington.com. There is no entry fee for the festival with food, music and more.