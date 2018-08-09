3-year-old Bensenville girl killed in Wisconsin

A 3-year-old Bensenville girl was killed this week when she was struck by a car in the Wisconsin Dells.

The child was hit around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Mount Olympus Resort at 1701 Wisconsin Dells Parkway. Police said the girl died that night as a result of her injuries.

Authorities said they will not release her name.

Lake Delton police also didn't release details about what led to the child's death. However, they said in a statement that alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor.

The police department and the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

Bystanders and hotel staff administered first aid before emergency crews arrived at the scene, police said.

Police said no further information is available.