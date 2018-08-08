Batavia burglary suspect now charged with thefts in Geneva, St. Charles

A 20-year-old Cortland man arrested in Batavia this week on a burglary charge has been accused of five more home burglaries: three in St. Charles and two in Geneva.

Christian M. Corson, of the 100 block of South Lark Avenue, was arrested this week in Batavia and charged with an Aug. 2 residential burglary on the 900 block of Forest Avenue in Batavia.

According to Kane County court records, Corson is now charged with felony residential burglaries in St. Charles on: July 24 on the 500 block of Longmeadow Circle; July 25 on the 1500 block of Williams Avenue; and Aug. 1 on the 1500 block of Ronzheimer Street.

Corson also is charged with two counts of residential burglary in Geneva on July 22; additional information was not available Wednesday in court records as to their locations.

Geneva Police Cmdr. Brian Maduzia said $620 in jewelry was stolen in one burglary; a $700 gift card, $75 and a ruby ring were taken in the second.

Corson was arrested Monday after Batavia police pulled over a car on the city's east side and noticed it matched a description of a vehicle in other burglaries. Officers on the scene noticed Corson walking, then he began running from them and was caught after a short chase, police said.

A 19-year-old DeKalb woman and an infant in the vehicle were questioned and released, police said.

Police said they believe Corson, who was armed with a knife, was looking for area houses to burglarize, particularly those with open first-floor windows protected only by a screen.

Corson was being held at the Kane County jail on $225,000 bail. If convicted of the most severe charges in each of the three cases, he faces 14 years to up to 60 years in prison. He's due in court Aug. 22.