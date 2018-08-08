Barrington High graduate receives awards at southern Illinois pageant

Barrington High School graduate Brittany Albrecht won several awards as part of a solid performance at a recent pageant in southern Illinois.

Albrecht, who graduated from Barrington High in 2014, competed at the Miss Illinois Scholarship Pageant in Marion.

In addition to a top-10 finish, Albrecht received the pageant's Quality of Life award, which was decided by her performance in the interview portion of the event. That award, which came with a $1,000 prize from a southern Illinois bank. goes to a competitor who exhibits exemplary community spirit and excels in enhancing the quality of life for others through volunteerism and service.

Albrecht also received a $1,000 Miss America Foundation State Scholarship, a $250 science, technology, engineering and mathematics scholarship, and $250 for being a Women in Medicine finalist scholarship. She scored a $250 evening gown award after performing "Think of Me" from "Phantom of the Opera" to highlight her talent in the competition.

She graduated with high honors in May from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. She has started her medical school training at Midwestern University in Downers Grove.