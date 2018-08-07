Three new principals take helm in U-46

Three new principals will take the helm next week at Elgin Area School District U-46 schools as students return to classes Aug. 15.

Krystal Bush is the new principal of the Dream Academy, the district's alternative educational program. She served as the associate principal of South Elgin High School last school year. She previously was the assistant principal at Liberty Elementary School in Bartlett and served as a dean of students at Streamwood High School.

Bush came to U-46 from Proviso East High School in Maywood where she worked in several roles -- evening school dean, physical education and health teacher, evening school supervisor, associate department chair and dean of students.

At the elementary level, Dustin Covarrubias is the new principal at Willard Elementary School in South Elgin and John Signatur is the new principal at Bartlett Elementary School.

Covarrubias served as assistant principal of Huff Elementary School in Elgin and was an instructor at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood where he taught social studies, Project Lead the Way, health and physical education. He helped rewrite the district's health curriculum and served on the PBIS team at Tefft for seven years to establish positive reinforcements for students to encourage good behavior. He also has coached football, boys and girls basketball, high school baseball and track and field, and girls and boys volleyball. He previously taught in Chicago Public Schools.

Signatur previously served as the principal at Hodgkins Elementary School in Hodgkins, Illinois, for 11 years. Before becoming principal, he was an elementary teacher and literacy coach at the same school. He also served as the district's technology coach and webmaster.