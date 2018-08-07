Remains of Aurora man who went missing in 2015 found in Fox River

Authorities have identified human remains that were found by kayakers in Fox River in Kendall County on Saturday as belonging to an Aurora man.

The Kendall County Coroner's Officer said in a news release Tuesday that the remains belonged to Trey Nathan Key Soesbe, who would have been 30 years old.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Soesbe was reported missing on December 29, 2015. He was dropped off at Hesed House but never checked in to the shelter and never stayed there, according to a post of the Aurora Police Facebook page. Soesbe would have been 27 years old when he went missing.

Soesbe's remains were discovered Saturday when Doug Bosco, a kayaker, pulled on a boot that was snagged in debris and saw there were bones inside. He and fellow paddler George Stenitzer then found more bones and a skull.

"I noticed there was an upside boot that was snagged. A lot of times you find old boots that get stuck," Bosco said. "I pulled and pulled, and finally got part of it and noticed there was a sock inside, and then I saw leg bones inside."

The investigation is ongoing, and the Kendall County Coroner's Office and Loyola University are assisting.

The Loyola University Medical Center has an oral health unit with dental, oral and maxillofacial specialists, according to the school's website.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.