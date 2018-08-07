Lawlor won't seek re-election to Lake County Board in November

Already on leave as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified drug addiction, Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor on Tuesday revealed he won't seek re-election in November and is extending his absence from the board indefinitely.

Lawlor, a Vernon Hills Republican, announced his decisions in emails to his fellow board members and the media.

"Since entering treatment, I have learned the importance of not letting anyone or anything get between my serenity and my recovery," Lawlor wrote. "Accordingly, I am withdrawing my candidacy for re-election this week."

Additionally, Lawlor said he is extending his leave of absence from the county board "until further notice."

Lawlor, 36, represents the board's 18th District, which includes Vernon Hills and Indian Creek and parts of Hawthorn Woods, Long Grove and Mundelein. The county board doubles as the Lake County Forest Preserve District board.

Lawlor's withdrawal from the race leaves Vernon Hills Democrat Julie Simpson as the lone candidate for the 18th District seat. Republican Party leaders have until Aug. 23 to choose a new candidate and submit that person's name to the county clerk's office for inclusion on the Nov. 6 election.

But the process can't start until Lawlor formally files a withdrawal notice with Clerk Carla Wyckoff, said Mark Shaw, leader of the Lake County Republican organization.

Lawlor revealed his addiction and announced his leave of absence in an email last week. He said his addiction had affected his "personal finances" but didn't give specific examples.

Lawlor said he is being treated at a Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation center. The organization has facilities throughout the U.S.

he initially said he would return to his elected duties after Aug. 30, but that changed Tuesday.

Lawlor joined the county board in 2009 and has been its chairman since 2012. The board's chairman is chosen by its members.

County board Vice Chairwoman Carol Calabresa, a Libertyville Republican, is leading the panel in Lawlor's absence.

On Tuesday, Calabresa called Lawlor courageous and praised his openness about his addiction.

"I am relieved that he will give his recovery work 100 percent of his time and attention," Calabresa said. "We all pray for his full recovery."

In his email to county commissioners, Lawlor thanked them for their support and kindness.

"I have received so many notes of encouragement that fuel my commitment to my recovery every day, including messages from people in recovery from their own addictions," he wrote.

Although he wished Lawlor "strength and courage in his recovery," county board member Paul Frank, a Highland Park Democrat, expressed concern about Lawlor's use of a county expense account.

Every Lake County Board member has access to individual expense accounts with $7,000 annual limits. The accounts exist to cover purchases related to their elected duties and are not to be used for personal purchases.

The county board chairman's account, which can be accessed with a debit card called a procurement card, contains an additional $3,000 that should be used for purchases related to the chairman's job, not district-related duties, according to board rules.

Frank said the county board needs to look at Lawlor's use of his procurement card.

"I and other board members have a lot of questions about what's been going on here," Frank said. "We all owe it to taxpayers to be accountable for our actions."

The board's financial and administrative committee is scheduled to discuss procurement card policy when it meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the county building in Waukegan.

However, committee leader and Lake Forest Republican Mike Rummel said a "general discussion" is planned, and Lawlor's use of his card would not specifically be addressed.

Lawlor faces a $15,000 fine from the Illinois State Board of Elections for violating campaign finance disclosure laws. That fine could have kept him off the November ballot.

Lawlor's campaign committee hasn't filed any type of report with the state election board since November 2016, according to the election board's website. The election board notified Lawlor last month that his campaign committee had been dissolved because of the outstanding fine and lack of financial disclosures.

During the past two years, Lawlor has been a defendant in foreclosure and eviction proceedings, according to Lake County court records. This year alone, he has been ordered to pay more than $10,000 to credit card companies, court records also show.