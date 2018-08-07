Feder: WGN news director Jennifer Lyons resigns
Updated 8/7/2018 12:10 PM
hello
Jennifer Lyons, a much loved and respected leader who guided Chicago's busiest news operation to the top of the ratings, announced her resignation Tuesday as news director of Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9 and CLTV. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.