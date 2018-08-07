Feder: WGN news director Jennifer Lyons resigns

Jennifer Lyons has resigned as news director of Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9 and CLTV. Courtesy of WGN

Jennifer Lyons, a much loved and respected leader who guided Chicago's busiest news operation to the top of the ratings, announced her resignation Tuesday as news director of Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9 and CLTV. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.