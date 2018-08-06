Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
Updated 8/6/2018 8:56 AM
A Mundelein teen has died after being found unresponsive Sunday night at Lollapalooza, authorities said.
Evan Kitz-Miller, 16, was found on the 300 block of East Randolph Street around 8 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner's office said in a news release.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital via private ambulance after he was found unresponsive, the Chicago Police Department said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A death investigation is continuing, police said.
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked.