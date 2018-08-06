Feder: Country radio's Bobby Bones coming to Big 95.5

Bobby Bones, one of iHeartMedia's biggest syndicated morning stars, is coming to WEBG 95.5-FM, the country music station known as Big 95.5.

Live from Nashville, "The Bobby Bones Show" will air from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, starting August 13. Amber "Alabama" Cole, who now hosts mornings on Big 95.5, will move to middays. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.