Arlington Heights man pulled from Chain O' Lakes identified

The 23-year-old Arlington Heights man who died Saturday after being pulled from the water on the Chain O' Lakes was identified Monday as Jason Saccone, officials said.

Saccone was in an area of water about 8 to 10 feet deep at the Petite Lake Sandbar, north of Fox Lake, about 5 p.m. Saturday when he went underwater for about two minutes before being taken out, authorities said.

He was boating with a group of friends Saturday in what is a popular gathering spot for boaters on the Chain.

Saccone worked as an account manager for Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, according to his obituary released Monday.

He graduated from Hersey High School in 2012 and earned a bachelor's degree in management from Indiana University in 2016. There, he also received a Business Foundation Certificate through the Kelley School of Business.

"Jason had an amazing spirit and charismatic personality," his published obituary stated. "He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was cherished by his family and countless friends."

After he was removed from the water Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit performed CPR on Saccone and used an automated external defibrillator until paramedics arrived. He was then taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced deceased, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say he did not know how to swim. Alcohol may have been a factor, they added.

Detective Rebecca Loeb said Monday the investigation is still ongoing, but the case doesn't appear to be criminal.

An autopsy was conducted Monday. The official cause of death and additional details are set to be released Tuesday, according to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper.

A visitation is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights and at 9 a.m. Friday, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. The funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines.