Truck, trailer catch fire in Des Plaines
Updated 8/5/2018 9:29 PM
Emergency crews were at the scene of a pickup truck and trailer on fire Sunday evening in Des Plaines.
The truck was stopped on the side of northbound River Road, halting traffic outside Rivers Casino. Police later began directing oncoming vehicles around the wreckage once the fire was extinguished.
Additional information was not immediately available.
