Lake County state's attorney now investigating Sauer allegations

Lake County prosecutors are investigating allegations former state Rep. Nick Sauer of Lake Barrington unlawfully posted nude photos of an ex-girlfriend on a fake Instagram account.

State's Attorney Michael Nerheim confirmed Sunday his office's special investigations division is handling the case. The ex-girlfriend initially filed complaints with the Chicago Police Department and the Illinois legislative inspector general's office.

"We have the investigation," Nerheim said. "We are coordinating with Chicago police."

The inspector general's office brought the complaint to the Lake County state's attorney's office, Nerheim added.

Sauer, a first-term Republican representing the 51st District in central Lake County, resigned in disgrace Wednesday after news stories about the woman's allegations were published. According to the woman's account first published by Politico, Sauer created an Instagram account under her name and posted nude photos of her there to lure men into graphic discussions.

Sauer has not publicly commented on the accusations, but in his resignation letter last week he said the accusations would distract him from fulfilling his duties as a state lawmaker.

"After speaking with my family, I feel it is best to step away from my public responsibilities," Sauer wrote.

Nerheim said he couldn't confirm or deny if investigators have interviewed Sauer or the woman who made the allegation. There is no time frame for the investigation, he said.

Sauer, 35, was elected to the 51st District seat in 2016. The district includes southern and central Lake County and a small area in Cook County, Before his election to the General Assembly, he served on the Lake County Board and the Barrington Unit School District 220 board of education.

As of Friday, Sauer hadn't yet withdrawn from the November election. The Democratic Party candidate is Mary Edly-Allen of Libertyville.

Republican officials have 30 days from the day Sauer resigned to choose someone to replace Sauer in the state House. The GOP has until Aug. 23 to name a new candidate for the November election.