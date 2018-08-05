Images: Lollapalooza's last dance for 2018
Updated 8/5/2018 10:55 PM
Lollapalooza wrapped up its fourth and final day in Chicago's Grant Park.
Here's a look at Sunday's music extravaganza along the lakefront
Knox Fortune performs at Lollapalooza Sunday
Tyler Lariviere/Chicago Sun-Times
The Regrettes perform an energetic show on the last day of Lollapalooza.
Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times
The Regrettes perform an energetic show on the last day of Lollapalooza.
Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times
Swedish singer Lykke Li performs at Lollapalooza.
Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times
Kali Uchis wows the crowd at Lolla on Sunday.
Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times
Gucci Mane plays Lollapalooza on Sunday.
Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times
Manchester Orchestra performs at Lollapalooza Sunday. |
Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times
Manchester Orchestra performs at Lollapalooza Sunday.
Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times
American rock band Portugal. The Man performs on the last night of Lollapalooza.
Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times
American rock band Portugal. The Man performs on the last night of Lollapalooza.
Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times
Jack White plays a headlining set on the last day of Lollapalooza.
Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times
Jack White plays a headlining set on the last day of Lollapalooza.
Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times
Odesza headlined the Bud Light stage on the last night of Lolla.
Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times
Odesza headlined the Bud Light stage on the last night of Lolla.
Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times
The crowd gets wild for Odesza.
Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times
Odesza headlined the Bud Light stage on the last night of Lolla.
Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times
Odesza headlined the Bud Light stage on the last night of Lolla.
Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times
