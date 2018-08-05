Images: Lollapalooza's last dance for 2018

Lollapalooza wrapped up its fourth and final day in Chicago's Grant Park.

Here's a look at Sunday's music extravaganza along the lakefront

Tyler Lariviere/Chicago Sun-Times Knox Fortune performs at Lollapalooza Sunday

Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times The Regrettes perform an energetic show on the last day of Lollapalooza.

Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times Swedish singer Lykke Li performs at Lollapalooza.

Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times Kali Uchis wows the crowd at Lolla on Sunday.

Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times Gucci Mane plays Lollapalooza on Sunday.

Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times Manchester Orchestra performs at Lollapalooza Sunday. |

Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times American rock band Portugal. The Man performs on the last night of Lollapalooza.

Erin Brown/Chicago Sun-Times Jack White plays a headlining set on the last day of Lollapalooza.

Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times Odesza headlined the Bud Light stage on the last night of Lolla.

Kate Scott/Chicago Sun-Times The crowd gets wild for Odesza.

