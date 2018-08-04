Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash identified
Updated 8/5/2018 12:06 PM
hello
Authorities have identified Mary Kendzior, 82, and 50-year-old Lisa Kendzior as the mother and daughter from South Barrington killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday night in Hoffman Estates.
According to police, the elder Kendzior was driving with her daughter as her passenger when the crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. Friday at Route 72 and Beverly Road.
The 48-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The remains under investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team STAR reconstruction unit, police said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.